Short Interest in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expands By 84.6%

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Model N has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 52.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

