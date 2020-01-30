Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Drops By 8.8%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 160,072 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 12,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

