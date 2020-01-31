Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Decreases By 5.1%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $331.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.07.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

