Short Interest in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Increases By 31.4%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 170,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in NantHealth by 436.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NantHealth by 778.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

