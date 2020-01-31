Short Interest in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Grows By 13.6%

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,487,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

