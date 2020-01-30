Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Grows By 12.9%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.85. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.66. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $382.88 and a 1-year high of $505.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

