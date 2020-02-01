Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Decreases By 10.3%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. 3,664,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,049. NiSource has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,056,000 after buying an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after buying an additional 1,584,709 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105,284 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 500.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 871,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,180.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 825,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

