Short Interest in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expands By 28.8%

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 914,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 504,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,171 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)