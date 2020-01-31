Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Increases By 5.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 989,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.09.

NOC stock opened at $384.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.04. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

