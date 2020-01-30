Short Interest in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 24.7%

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

NWFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

