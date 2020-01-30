Short Interest in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Expands By 19.4%

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEC. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NVEC opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $104.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVE by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NVE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter worth $4,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

