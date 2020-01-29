Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Grows By 32.4%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 657,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

