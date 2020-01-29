Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expands By 69.0%

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 239,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,372. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

