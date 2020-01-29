Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Grows By 147.6%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the December 31st total of 378,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

