Short Interest in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Declines By 21.5%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,867. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

