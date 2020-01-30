Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expands By 18.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAM. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

