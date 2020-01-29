Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Decreases By 51.3%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PBBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet