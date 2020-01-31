Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rises By 10.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

