Short Interest in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Drops By 37.4%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

