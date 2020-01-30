Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Grows By 23.3%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Personalis by 3,269.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,326. Personalis has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. Personalis’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

