Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expands By 16.4%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PNW stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. 743,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments