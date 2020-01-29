Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rises By 207.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of PPSI opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

