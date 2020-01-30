Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Increases By 36.0%

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.24. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 155,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2,140.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 150,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

