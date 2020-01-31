Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Grows By 9.6%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $43.33 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $508.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on POWL. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?