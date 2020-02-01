Short Interest in Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Drops By 5.0%

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

