Short Interest in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Drops By 29.1%

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProPhase Labs stock remained flat at $$1.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Read More: Treasury Bonds