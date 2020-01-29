Short Interest in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Decreases By 52.6%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

PRTO stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 49,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,217. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

