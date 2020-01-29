Short Interest in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Grows By 27.1%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 20,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,839. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 80.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 392,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 301,052 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

