Short Interest in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Drops By 15.9%

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.78. 62,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,240. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

