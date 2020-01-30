Short Interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Drops By 7.9%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 2,045,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,167,000 after purchasing an additional 780,747 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,990,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,785,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,229,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

