Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rises By 63.6%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 96,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Radware has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 30.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radware by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Radware by 19.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

