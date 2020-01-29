Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Increases By 972.1%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 972.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.44. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

