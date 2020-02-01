Short Interest in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Rises By 5.5%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 31,610,000 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 77,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

