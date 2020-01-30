Short Interest in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Grows By 17.9%

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 681,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Red Violet stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.03. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

