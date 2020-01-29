Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 58.2%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $174,140.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,079 shares of company stock worth $238,706. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

