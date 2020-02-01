Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Drops By 9.8%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 617,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.75. 145,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,557. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a 1 year low of $116.27 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $46,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rogers by 803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

