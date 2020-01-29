Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Grows By 101.7%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.89% and a negative net margin of 631.85%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

