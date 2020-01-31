Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expands By 13.8%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

