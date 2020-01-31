Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expands By 10.5%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after purchasing an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $21,740,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 197,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of SC opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

