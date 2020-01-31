Short Interest in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Decreases By 5.1%

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

