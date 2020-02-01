Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Declines By 10.7%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 21,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

