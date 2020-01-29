Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rises By 24.2%

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SRTS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?