Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expands By 12.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

SESN stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

