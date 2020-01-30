Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expands By 24.8%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

BSRR opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

