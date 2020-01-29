Short Interest in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Expands By 369.2%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing