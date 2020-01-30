Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Increases By 18.8%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 26.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

