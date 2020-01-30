Short Interest in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Decreases By 16.1%

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at $926,895.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SMTC by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SMTC during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,912. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

