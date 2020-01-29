Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Declines By 34.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,076.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,832 shares of company stock valued at $544,838. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $324,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.11. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,912. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

