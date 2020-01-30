Short Interest in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Expands By 16.4%

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

