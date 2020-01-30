Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Grows By 16.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 121,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,457,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?